China ready to support Japan quake relief, Premier Li says

BEIJING: China is ready to provide necessary support for Japan’s earthquake relief, Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.

“I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and sincere condolences to their families and the injured,” Li said in a message to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to state media outlet Xinhua.

Japan quake toll rises to 55

The death toll has risen to 64, Japanese authorities said, making the earthquake the deadliest in Japan since at least 2016.