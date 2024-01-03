BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global stocks mostly retreat

AFP Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 05:29pm

LONDON: Asian and European stock markets mostly fell Wednesday as traders took cash off the table after a blockbuster end to 2023, with eyes now on the release this week of US Federal Reserve minutes and jobs data.

Oil prices declined after spiking Tuesday on supply concerns linked to simmering tensions between Iran and the United States in the Red Sea.

The dollar rose against the euro and yen as dealers awaited fresh clues on the Fed’s interest-rate outlook in the upcoming minutes from its final monetary policy meeting of 2023.

“Messaging from the central bank seemed a touch confused at the end of 2023 as it initially implied rate cuts in 2024 before such talk was dampened,” noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

European shares kick off new year on dour note

The “minutes may provide some clarity”, he added.

Equities surged late last year on expectations the US central bank would slash interest rates in 2024 as inflation cools.

However, analysts have warned of an excessive rally and that investors should prepare for a pullback, with tech titans such as Apple and Amazon likely to take a hit.

“The market may have gotten ahead of itself about (rate) cuts,” said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

On Wall Street Tuesday, the Nasdaq slumped 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 was also in the red, though the Dow rose slightly.

The negative mood continued in Asia Wednesday, where Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul and Taipei were among the biggest losers.

Shanghai edged higher and Tokyo was shut for a Japanese holiday.

In Europe, Paris sank more than one percent while London and Frankfurt each shed about half a percent.

The year “has kicked off with risk retrenchment”, said Vishnu Varathan at Mizuho Bank.

“Whether this is a durable purge from excessive exuberance or merely profit-taking is unclear.”

The Fed’s post-meeting statement in December had indicated three interest rate cuts this year, though some market participants are tipping far more.

Friday sees the release of the closely watched US non-farm payrolls data.

Key figures around 1130 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,682.24 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.0 percent at 7,454.78

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.6 percent at 16,671.26

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.8 percent at 4,477.46

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.9 percent at 16,646.41 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 2,967.25 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 37,715.04 points (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0936 from $1.0942 on Tuesday

Dollar/yen: UP at 142.67 yen from 141.99 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2628 from $1.2617

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.59 pence from 86.72 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $70.06 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $75.65 per barrel

European shares European stocks FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Global stocks mostly retreat

Rupee registers gain, settles at 281.72 against US dollar

Stocks end session in green, KSE-100 up nearly 0.5%

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Level playing field: SC issues notices to Punjab IG, others on PTI’s plea

ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

20 dead in two blasts near grave of slain Iran general: state TV

JDW Sugar Mills to set up ethanol distillery

Oil prices edge lower with investors cautious ahead of US data

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreading

Read more stories