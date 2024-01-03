BAFL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
Level playing field: SC issues notices to Punjab IG, others on PTI’s plea

  • Hearing adjounred till January 8
BR Web Desk Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 02:23pm

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed top Punjab officials to submit a report on the court’s directives for a level playing field in the upcoming elections.

Th SC issued notices to the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), chief secretary, and advocate general on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition that alleged violation of the court’s orders for a level playing field for all parties.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the case.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 8.

PTI filed the petition in the Supreme Court, seeking contempt of court proceedings against the ECP and other state functionaries for violating court orders to ensure a level playing field in the upcoming February 08, 2024 general elections.

The petition was filed by PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen on behalf of the party chairman, making secretaries of interior, ECP, four provincial chief secretaries, and four inspectors general police as respondents in the case.

Issue of missing persons ‘is everyone’s responsibility’: SC

In the petition, Shaheen contended that the authorities were acting against the PTI and its members in a determined and serious manner, despite the apex court’s orders to ensure a level playing field for the party.

The petition said that the ECP is constitutionally bound to take action against those creating hurdles for the party as it is yet to be provided a level playing field.

Parvez Jan 03, 2024 02:39pm
The attrocities committed by the Punjab police is visible to all..... except to those who do not want to see.
