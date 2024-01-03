Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Afghan interim government led by Governor Kandahar Mullah Sherin Akhund, a close aide to Taliban supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, is arriving today (Wednesday) for crucial talks with Pakistani authorities amid tension between the two countries over Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s continued involvement in cross-border terrorism.

Diplomatic sources said that the Mullah Sherin Akhund-led Taliban authorities’ delegation will comprise members of the Afghan intelligence, the General Directorate of Information (GDI), representatives from ministries of defense, information and commerce.

They said that the Afghan interim government delegation will hold talks with senior Pakistani authorities including Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani (retired) in a renewed effort to mend the ties between the two countries recently marred by the outlawed TTP’s continued involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

Three terrorists killed, soldier martyred at Afghan border

Pakistan has been asking the Afghan interim government to take appropriate and practical actions against the TTP and its leadership by arresting and handing them over to Pakistan for their involvement in terrorism.

However, the incidents of terrorism continue to surge despite Islamabad’s repeated calls on Kabul to take action against the TTP sanctuaries within Afghanistan and prevent the Afghan soil to be used against Pakistan.

The sources maintained the talks in Islamabad will primarily focus on the issue of TTP, border issues, trade and transit issues, including the Afghan government’s request for visa-free transit at the Chaman border.

The sources said that the Afghan side may also raise the issue of Pakistan’s policy of deportation of illegal Afghans, their properties and businesses in Pakistan as well as the matters related to Afghan refugees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024