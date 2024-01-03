BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-03

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Afghan interim government led by Governor Kandahar Mullah Sherin Akhund, a close aide to Taliban supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, is arriving today (Wednesday) for crucial talks with Pakistani authorities amid tension between the two countries over Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s continued involvement in cross-border terrorism.

Diplomatic sources said that the Mullah Sherin Akhund-led Taliban authorities’ delegation will comprise members of the Afghan intelligence, the General Directorate of Information (GDI), representatives from ministries of defense, information and commerce.

They said that the Afghan interim government delegation will hold talks with senior Pakistani authorities including Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani (retired) in a renewed effort to mend the ties between the two countries recently marred by the outlawed TTP’s continued involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

Three terrorists killed, soldier martyred at Afghan border

Pakistan has been asking the Afghan interim government to take appropriate and practical actions against the TTP and its leadership by arresting and handing them over to Pakistan for their involvement in terrorism.

However, the incidents of terrorism continue to surge despite Islamabad’s repeated calls on Kabul to take action against the TTP sanctuaries within Afghanistan and prevent the Afghan soil to be used against Pakistan.

The sources maintained the talks in Islamabad will primarily focus on the issue of TTP, border issues, trade and transit issues, including the Afghan government’s request for visa-free transit at the Chaman border.

The sources said that the Afghan side may also raise the issue of Pakistan’s policy of deportation of illegal Afghans, their properties and businesses in Pakistan as well as the matters related to Afghan refugees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

TTP GDI Afghan interim government General Directorate of Information

Comments

1000 characters

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

Privatisation of HEC concludes

PTI ready to field even an ‘Under-19 team’: Gohar

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Dec petroleum products’ sales fall 7pc YoY

‘Lifelong disqualification’: SC seeks senior lawyers’ assistance

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Read more stories