Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 02, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD                 280.04    282.53   AED                 76.15    76.86
EURO                307.24    310.16   SR                  74.42    75.12
GBP                 355.27    358.55   INTERBANK          281.50   281.95
JPY                                                        1.95      1.98
=========================================================================

