KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 02, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 280.04 282.53 AED 76.15 76.86
EURO 307.24 310.16 SR 74.42 75.12
GBP 355.27 358.55 INTERBANK 281.50 281.95
JPY 1.95 1.98
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments