KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 02, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,349.60 High: 65,333.70 Low: 64,213.63 Net Change: 312.18 Volume (000): 424,016 Value (000): 20,126,593 Makt Cap (000) 2,116,364,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,010.56 NET CH (-) 94.00 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,004.39 NET CH (+) 9.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,593.32 NET CH (+) 0.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,517.63 NET CH (-) 239.08 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,180.66 NET CH (-) 1.62 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,096.55 NET CH (-) 52.41 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-January-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024