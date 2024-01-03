Markets Print 2024-01-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 02, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,349.60
High: 65,333.70
Low: 64,213.63
Net Change: 312.18
Volume (000): 424,016
Value (000): 20,126,593
Makt Cap (000) 2,116,364,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,010.56
NET CH (-) 94.00
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,004.39
NET CH (+) 9.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,593.32
NET CH (+) 0.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,517.63
NET CH (-) 239.08
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,180.66
NET CH (-) 1.62
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,096.55
NET CH (-) 52.41
------------------------------------
As on: 02-January-2024
====================================
