Cotton spot rate up by Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained tight and the trading volume remained low. The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 18,500 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 7,000 to 7,700 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Chichawatni and 1000 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 362 per kg.

