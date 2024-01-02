BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
World

Syria says Israeli attack on Damascus outskirts caused material damage

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 03:18pm

DUBAI: A Syrian military statement said an Israeli air strike early on Tuesday that came from the direction of the Golan Heights targeting positions in the outskirts of Damascus caused some material damage, Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported.

The Israeli military said it carried out a strike against Syrian military targets overnight between Monday and Tuesday, hitting what it described as “military infrastructure of the Syrian army,” in response to earlier rocket launches.

Late on Monday, it said five rockets were launched from Syrian territory.

Israel’s aircraft, tanks step up strikes as it plans to reduce troops

War planes also struck at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the military said.

Since the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas on civilians and soldiers in Israel, Israel has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria and has also struck Syrian army air defences and some Syrian forces.

