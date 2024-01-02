BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says four killed, 92 injured in Russian air attack

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 02:42pm

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that four people had been killed and at least 92 injured in a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

He said Russia had launched about 170 “Shahed” attack drones and dozens of different missiles at Ukraine since Dec. 31.

“For the third day already, our air defenders are doing incredible work,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram messenger.

Zelensky says Russia fired 110 missiles at Ukraine

“I thank all partners who help to strengthen our air shield. And it’s obvious it helps save hundreds of lives every day and every night that would have been taken by Russian terror if it weren’t for Patriots and other defence systems.”

