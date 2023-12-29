Zelensky says Russia fired 110 missiles at Ukraine

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia launched around a hundred missiles over Ukraine in the biggest attack in recent months, which killed at least 10 people and wounded over 70.

Zelensky thanks US for aid package

“Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal: Kinzhals, S-300s, cruise missiles, and drones. Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505 missiles. A total of around 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, with the majority of them being shot down,” Zelensky said on X.