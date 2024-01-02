BAFL 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
BIPL 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.85%)
BOP 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
DGKC 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.28%)
FABL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.94%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.16%)
FFL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.72%)
GGL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HBL 116.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUBC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
MLCF 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
OGDC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.75%)
PAEL 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
PIOC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (4.19%)
PPL 127.99 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.5%)
PRL 30.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.63%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 79.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.85%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
TPLP 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.02%)
TRG 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
UNITY 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.95%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,659 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.08%)
BR30 24,109 Increased By 152.9 (0.64%)
KSE100 64,607 Decreased By -54.6 (-0.08%)
KSE30 21,647 Increased By 31.1 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

India’s Vodafone Idea says not in tie-up talks with Musk’s Starlink

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 01:31pm

BENGALURU: Vodafone Idea is not in talks to tie-up with billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite internet unit Starlink, the Indian telecom operator said on Tuesday, sending its shares down 5%.

The clarification from Vodafone Idea came after its stock surged in the past two sessions on what business magazine BusinessWorld said were “markets betting” that Musk was looking to buy a stake in the company to help Starlink enter India.

On Monday, the Bombay Stock Exchange, where Vodafone Idea’s stock is listed, had asked the company for a clarification, citing the BusinessWorld report.

Vodafone, Hutchison announce merger of UK mobile ops

“We would like to submit that the company is not in any such discussion with the named party. We are not aware of the basis of the said news item,” Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

Vodafone

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Vodafone Idea says not in tie-up talks with Musk’s Starlink

Provincial projects: inclusion in PSDP banned

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

Read more stories