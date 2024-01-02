Country braves blackouts as faults mar Guddu TPH generation

ISLAMABAD: The entire country is facing hours of load shedding due to massive shortfall in generation owing to frequent tripping in South Punjab and faults in Guddu Thermal Power House.

According to Power Division, due to dense fog, NTDC faced tripping of 500 kV and 220 kV Transmission Lines in the vicinity of Guddu.

“One of the poles of 500 kV Circuit Breaker was damaged but the faulty part was isolated from the healthy system immediately and switch yard was energized,” claims Power Division.

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

However, this claim of Power Division is contrary to the on-ground power availability situation, as most parts of the country are facing load shedding of 12 hours or more which implies the country is facing at least 6000 MW shortfall. Hydel generation is also at its low ebb due to annual canal closure which will continue till end of current month.

Power Division maintains that the damaged part is being replaced with a healthy one, and work is being completed on a war footing. It further states that investigation is also under way to check the root cause behind damage of pole of circuit breaker of Guddu switch yard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024