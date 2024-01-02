BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-02

Rain-fed areas: Current dry weather may negatively affect wheat, gram crops

Fazal Sher Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: The prevailing dry weather in the country may negatively affect wheat and gram crop production mainly in rain-fed (barani) areas of the country.

A senior official of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) said that the current weather conditions may have adverse effects on the production of wheat crop in rain-fed areas in particular and irrigated areas of the country in general. Currently wheat crop is at the tiller and shoot stage and needs water, he said.

“If the current dry weather in the country persists for another 15 days it would have a negative impact on the production of wheat and gram crops in rain-fed areas,” he averred adding that earlier we expected bumper gram crop but due to prevailing dry weather, the country may not produce bumper gram crop as gram is grown in rain-fed areas.

He said that the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) in October 2023 had fixed wheat production target at 32.2 million tons for the Rabi Season 2023-2024 from an area of 8.9 million hectares of land. The committee also fixed the production targets for other Rabi crops including grams at 4.1 million tons, potato at 60,330 thousand tons, onions at 2,494 thousand tons, and tomato at 666 thousand tons.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s weather outlook for the month of January, mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal nationwide. Mainly dry conditions are expected over the country for the forecast month, it maintained, adding that warmer daytime temperatures and colder nighttime temperatures are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, adjoining areas of Kashmir, and the Potohar region.

The report further projected thick fog likely to persist in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh in January 2024.

The weather report further said that in the next 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold weather is expected in northern parts and north Balochistan. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab. Fog/smog is also likely in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning and night hours, it stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat PMD dry weather MNFS&R crops Federal Committee on Agriculture crop production Rain fed areas

Comments

1000 characters

Rain-fed areas: Current dry weather may negatively affect wheat, gram crops

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2004

NTDC supports conversion of Lalpir, Pakgen to Thar coal

Country braves blackouts as faults mar Guddu TPH generation

Dec 2023: SRB achieves Rs21.3bn tax collection

‘Ratification of HKC will boost economy’

Read more stories