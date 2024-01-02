BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
Pakistan Print 2024-01-02

‘Classical music night’ in Alhamra Hall today

Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

LAHORE: Alhamra unfolds a calendar of literary and cultural events designed to enrich our cultural landscape. Kicking off this cultural odyssey is a spellbinding classical music night today in Alhamra Hall, featuring the melodic prowess of famous classical singer Nadeem Riaz Malik.

The artistic feast continues with “The Lure of Wasli” exhibition at the Alhamra Art Gallery from January 6, showcasing thirty five captivating works by eleven accomplished artists. Immerse yourself in this visual extravaganza, open to the public until January 12.

Literature takes center stage on January 13-14, 2024, during the seventh edition of Afkar-e-Taza Think Fest. Unravel the layers of literary exploration under the theme ‘Winter of Discontent’, inspired by the profound words of William Shakespeare’s play Richard III.

As February unfolds, mark your calendars for the 8th Faiz Festival from February 9 to 11, 2024, hosted at the Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. An international congregation of delegates, including participants from Pakistan, will contribute to the festival’s diverse and dynamic atmosphere.

