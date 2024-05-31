AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Print 2024-05-31

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

Published 31 May, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of chambers of commerce and industry and various industrial and business associations across the country met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s announced to give warehouse and logistics to the status of industry and directed to fulfill all necessary legal requirements in this regard.

The business community expressed its gratitude to the Prime Minister for fulfilling their long-standing demand, which was pending at various forums. The prime minister said that the economy is on the recovery track; Working for more economic stability adding that the economy is being fully digitized: PM

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

He said that the work on digitization of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been started. He added that the local investment in Pakistan will increase only then foreign investment will increase.

He further stated that during his upcoming visit to China, he will invite the Chinese industry to set up industries in Pakistan.

The government is taking steps to provide a business-friendly environment. The premier maintained that the government policies have reduced inflation. He said that the government would encourage new projects in alternative energy, especially solar energy, to bring down electricity prices.

He added that the work has started on outsourcing of three major airports and to save the national exchequer from loss of billions of rupees, all remaining state-owned enterprises are being privatised, except for a few strategic ones. He said that better growth rate of IT industry is encouraging. The prime minister added that third party validation is being conducted to check the performance of trade and investment officers posted abroad.

He assured the delegation that the government will resolve all their legitimate demands and problems and tasked the federal ministers to hold detailed discussions with all industrial sectors.

The delegation expressed confidence in the government’s economic policies and added that the business community will fully support the government in terms of improving the economy and increasing the tax net.

