AIRLINK 74.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.35%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 87.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
FCCL 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
FFBL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.73%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HASCOL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 113.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUBC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.87%)
HUMNL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
OGDC 132.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
PAEL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.68%)
PIBTL 6.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.1%)
PRL 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
PTC 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.48%)
SNGP 66.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.44%)
SSGC 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
TRG 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,889 Increased By 54 (0.69%)
BR30 25,490 Increased By 159.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 75,304 Increased By 425.6 (0.57%)
KSE30 24,121 Increased By 133.6 (0.56%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls as Fed policymakers look to maintain rate cuts, gasoline stocks rise

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 09:53am

Oil prices fell early on Friday as investors responded to comments from US Fed officials who said it was too soon to start considering rate cuts, and following a surprise build in US gasoline stocks that weighed on the market.

Brent futures lost 12 cents, or 0.15%, to trade at $81.74 a barrel by 0008 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 17 cents, or 0.22%, at $77.74.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said she is still worried about upside risks to inflation despite recent easing, warning that the US central bank needs to be flexible and keep “all options on the table” as it watches data and determines how to respond.

“It’s really important that we don’t lock into any particular path for monetary policy,” Logan said at an event in El Paso, Texas.

“I think it’s too soon to really be thinking about rate cuts.”

Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories fell 4.2 million barrels to 454.7 million barrels in the week ending on May 24, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel draw.

Gasoline inventories, however, rose in the US against an expectation that demand would be higher ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, which signals the start of the summer driving season.

Stocks were up 2 million barrels for the week to 228.8 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 400,000-barrel draw.

Oil falls as US reports surprise fuel build, weak demand

Elsewhere, OPEC+ is working on a complex deal to be agreed at its meeting on Sunday that would allow the group to extend some of its deep oil production cuts into 2025, three sources familiar with OPEC+ discussions said on Thursday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries led by Saudi Arabia and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, are currently cutting output by 5.86 million barrels per day, equal to about 5.7% of global demand.

OPEC+ Russia US Federal Reserve Brent crude Oil WTI Russian oil Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls as Fed policymakers look to maintain rate cuts, gasoline stocks rise

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Read more stories