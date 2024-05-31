Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 278.22, a gain of Re0.28 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 278.50, down by Re0.10.

In recent weeks, the local currency has largely been around 277-278 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to grab a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Globally, the US dollar was licking wounds against peer currencies on Friday after a downward revision to US GDP for the first quarter suggested room for rate cuts this year, while investors braced for inflation data.

Official data showed overnight that the US economy grew at an 1.3% annualised rate from January through March, down from the advance estimate of 1.6% after downward revisions to consumer spending.

Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams on Thursday said he feels there is ample evidence that monetary policy is helping to bring inflation down.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, last consolidated around 104.76 after dipping as low as 104.63 overnight.

Markets currently priced in a 55% chance of rate cuts to begin in September, up from 51% a day before, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell early on Friday as investors responded to comments from US Fed officials who said it was too soon to start considering rate cuts, and following a surprise build in US gasoline stocks that weighed on the market.

Brent futures lost 12 cents, or 0.15%, to trade at $81.74 a barrel by 0008 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 17 cents, or 0.22%, at $77.74.

This is an intra-day update