PM Shehbaz to visit China on June 4: FO

Reuters | BR Web Desk Published May 31, 2024 Updated May 31, 2024 12:24pm

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China from June 4 to 8 on the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The trip will seek to upgrade cooperation under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a key part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, the foreign office spokesman Mumtaz Baloch said in a press briefing.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the PM directed the ministries to prepare new cooperation projects between Pakistan and China and take steps to increase business-to-business ties.

The meeting was presented proposals by various federal ministries with respect to Pakistan-China bilateral economic relations.

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ‘One China’ policy

The premier said that China is an important partner in the economic development of Pakistan.

He said that Chinese industry, especially Chinese textile industry being invited to set up industries in Pakistan and the government will provide all possible facilities to Chinese industrialists and investors.

KU May 31, 2024 12:47pm
It seems china is dumping Pakistan for good.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Xi'an Li May 31, 2024 12:51pm
Pakistan should take safety and security of Chinese citizens very seriously. We shouldn't feel unsafe in the country we invest.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Xi'an Li May 31, 2024 12:53pm
Shahbaz is not visiting, he has been summoned.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Xi'an Li May 31, 2024 12:55pm
CPEC can easily become CAEC or CIEC or CBEC if Pakistan doesn't put it's House in order.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

