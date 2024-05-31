PM Shehbaz to visit China on June 4: FO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China from June 4 to 8 on the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The trip will seek to upgrade cooperation under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a key part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, the foreign office spokesman Mumtaz Baloch said in a press briefing.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the PM directed the ministries to prepare new cooperation projects between Pakistan and China and take steps to increase business-to-business ties.

The meeting was presented proposals by various federal ministries with respect to Pakistan-China bilateral economic relations.

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ‘One China’ policy

The premier said that China is an important partner in the economic development of Pakistan.

He said that Chinese industry, especially Chinese textile industry being invited to set up industries in Pakistan and the government will provide all possible facilities to Chinese industrialists and investors.