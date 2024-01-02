FPCCI polls: BMPP thanks voters

KARACHI: Adeel Siddiqui, Coordinator of Businessmen Panel Progressive (BMPP), attributed the clean sweep in FPCCI elections to the pivotal role played by the Chambers of Commerce & Industry of Sindh, supported by the Associations.

He highlighted that the successful candidates achieved a significant margin, securing over 100 votes, underscoring the broad based support received. It should be noted that the four powerful personalities of the current ruling group BMP Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Adeel Siddiqui, Shabbir Mansha and Khurram Ijaz had separated.

These figures are prominent in associations including the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Inner Sindh and in the recent FPCCI elections; the BMP Progressive has emerged as a powerful party in business community.

