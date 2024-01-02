BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Saudi shares make positive start to 2024

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose on Monday, starting 2024 on a positive note, on expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year, while the region’s other major markets were closed.

Markets expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, a shift from assumptions last month.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.6%, supported by gains in almost all sectors with Alinma Bank climbing 3.2% and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co surging 10%.

The construction materials maker Amiantit reported it settled 572.7 million riyals ($152.73 million) worth financial obligations with a local creditor bank.

In Oman, the stock index ended 1.5% higher as National Bank of Oman and Sohar International Bank gained 3.6% and 3.1% respectively.

US Federal Reserve Gulf Cooperation Council Saudi Arabia’s stock market National Bank of Oman Alinma Bank

