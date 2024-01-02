Cotton spot rate unchanged

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained tight and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 18,500 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 7,000 to 7,700 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber increased by Rs 2 per kg and was available at Rs 362 per kg.

