Rejection of nomination papers of Elahi, others: LHC directs ROs to issue attested copies of decisions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the returning officers of different national and provincial constituencies in Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin to issue attested copies of their decisions regarding rejection of nomination papers of PTI president Pervez Elahi, his wife Qaisera Elahi, son Moonis Elahi and others.

Pervez Elahi and others filed petitions pleading that the ROs dismissed their nomination papers but had not issued attested copies of the impugned decisions allegedly to delay filing of the appeals before the appellant tribunals.

The court after hearing their counsel at length directed the ROs of NA-64, NA-69, PP-32, PP-34, and PP-42 to provide the attested copies of their decisions to the petitioners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024