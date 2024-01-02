Kati greets new FPCCI office-bearers

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) represented by Acting President Nighat Awan and Acting Senior Vice President Muslim Mohamedi, extended heartfelt congratulations to the United Business Group (UBG) and BMP Progressive candidates for their resounding victory in the FPCCI elections.

This unprecedented success marks a historic moment in the federationâ€™s history, reflecting the overwhelming confidence placed by the business community in the elected candidates. Acting President Nighat Awan emphasized that the business communityâ€™s trust in the UBG and BMPP candidates is a testament to their commitment and capabilities.

The services of SM Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of KATI and UBG, were acknowledged as instrumental in achieving this remarkable victory. The business community celebrated the new chapter created by electing these leaders with an overwhelming majority.

Nighat Awan expressed optimism that the newly elected officials would leverage their skills and expertise to address the challenges faced by the business community. She hoped that their success in the FPCCI elections would empower them to effectively communicate the concerns of the business community to the authorities and policymakers, fostering economic stability and growth.

