BMPP thanks voters for success in FPCCI polls

KARACHI: Adeel Siddiqui, Coordinator of Businessmen Panel Progressive (BMPP), attributed the clean sweep in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) elections to the pivotal role played by the Chambers of Commerce & Industry of Sindh, supported by the Associations.

He highlighted that the successful candidates achieved a significant margin, securing over 100 votes, underscoring the broad based support received.

It should be noted that the four powerful personalities of the current ruling group BMP Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Adeel Siddiqui, Shabbir Mansha and Khurram Ijaz had separated. These figures are prominent in associations including the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Inner Sindh and in the recent FPCCI elections; the BMP Progressive has emerged as a powerful party in business community.

Adeel Siddiqui expressed his gratitude to all the voters and said that we are progressive people, and we will talk about progressive. Our first priority is to work together for the development of the country. We have come up with an agenda of economic development and will make every possible effort to take the country on the road of development through mutual consultation.

