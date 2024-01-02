Acceptance/rejection of nomination papers: Appellate tribunals receiving appeals against ROs’ decisions

LAHORE: Appellate tribunals comprising judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) started receiving appeals against decisions of the returning officers (ROs) regarding acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers for the general elections scheduled on February 08.

A PTI ticket holder Barrister Shahid Masood and Mansoor Sabir Ansari on Monday approached the appellate tribunal against the rejection of their nomination papers from NA-131 and PP-176, Kasur. The appellant alleged that the RO rejected his papers only for his affiliation with the PTI.

Zaigham Abbas of PML-Q also filed appeal against rejection of his nomination papers from PP-131, Gujrat respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024