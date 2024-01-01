LHC orders release of Barrister Latif Khosa's son

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of lawyer Khurram Latif Khosa - son of PTI leader Barrister Latif Khosa, Aaj News reported.

LHC's Justice Baqir Ali Najfi announced the reserved verdict after hearing the petition filed for his recovery. The court also ordered police to quash the FIR against Khosa.

Khurram Latif Khosa was arrested by the Lahore police on Sunday under terrorism charges for “assaulting cops” on December 31, 2023.

According to the FIR, Khurram Latif Khosa and fellow lawyers targeted Inspector Sarwar and Sub-Inspector Ali Raza. A group of 15 to 20 lawyers launched an attack on a police party, accompanied by issuing threats.

"Khurram Latif Khosa physically confronted Inspector Sarwar, grabbing him by the collar and tearing his uniform," as detailed in the FIR.

The FIR also stated that the agitated lawyers, along with Khurram Latif Khosa, also "brandished" weapons at the police officers.

According to the FIR, Khurram had also confiscated official files and a wireless set from Inspector Sarwar. Additionally, other charged lawyers took possession of the wireless set from Sub-Inspector Ali Raza.