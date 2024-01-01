BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC orders release of Barrister Latif Khosa's son

  • The court also orders police to quash the FIR against Khosa
BR Web Desk Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 10:21pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of lawyer Khurram Latif Khosa - son of PTI leader Barrister Latif Khosa, Aaj News reported.

LHC's Justice Baqir Ali Najfi announced the reserved verdict after hearing the petition filed for his recovery. The court also ordered police to quash the FIR against Khosa.

Khurram Latif Khosa was arrested by the Lahore police on Sunday under terrorism charges for “assaulting cops” on December 31, 2023.

According to the FIR, Khurram Latif Khosa and fellow lawyers targeted Inspector Sarwar and Sub-Inspector Ali Raza. A group of 15 to 20 lawyers launched an attack on a police party, accompanied by issuing threats.

"Khurram Latif Khosa physically confronted Inspector Sarwar, grabbing him by the collar and tearing his uniform," as detailed in the FIR.

The FIR also stated that the agitated lawyers, along with Khurram Latif Khosa, also "brandished" weapons at the police officers.

According to the FIR, Khurram had also confiscated official files and a wireless set from Inspector Sarwar. Additionally, other charged lawyers took possession of the wireless set from Sub-Inspector Ali Raza.

LHC PTI Khurram Latif Khosa Barrister Latif Khosa

Comments

1000 characters

LHC orders release of Barrister Latif Khosa's son

PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index gains over 2,200 points

IMF updates schedule: Executive Board to discuss Pakistan on January 11

RAW is funding Baloch militants: PM Kakar

Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase

Supreme Court to hear PTI's contempt plea against ECP on Jan 3

Elections 2024: ECP accepts 6,449 nomination papers for NA seats

The Organic Meat Company exports heat-treated beef to China

Putin says Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukraine

Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

Read more stories