KP finalises Health Security Action Plan 2024-2028

PESHAWAR: The Technical Group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the leadership of Director General Health Services, concluded a three-day consultative session to determine the Health Security Action Plan for 2024-2028.

The meeting, attended by Chief Center for Disease Control NIH Pakistan, Dr. Mumtaz, as well as all Deputy Directors and Project directors from the Department of Health, representatives from the National Health Institute, and technical teams from the World Health Organization, was convened through mutual cooperation between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-JSI the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Ministry of Health.

The workshop marked the culmination of collaborative efforts to address health security challenges in the region. In his closing remarks, Director General Health Services, Dr. Shaukat Ali, expressed gratitude to all participants for their active engagement in the consultative meeting. He informed the audience that the province has almost finalized an action plan in light of the International Health Regulations 2005 for the diagnosis, control, and treatment of diseases.

