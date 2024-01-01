VC UAF spells out varsity’s performance during 2023

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has produced 40 varieties of different crops, vegetables and fruits in the year 2023 that will bring tangible results in term of agricultural productivity enhancement and it is the millstone in the history of the university, said UAF Vice Chancellors Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He addressed the faculty held in connection with annual achievements at Iqbal Auditorium. He said that the different varieties of wheat, soybean sugarcane, okra, chickpea, mangoes, chia and others have been produced by the UAF scientists that have made history.

He said that all-out efforts were being made to address the problems of the agricultural sector and farming community.

He said UAF had been declared the Agri Technology Park for the uplift of the sector. He urged the campus community to address the problems of the farming community and come up with viable solutions keeping the issue in view.

He said that they were devising the agriculture policy for the 2023 to 2033 that will enable the agriculture sector to flourish and address the diffident challenges.

He said this year the university has procured 8000 graduates and the enrollment in the different programmes has increased this year.

He said that the university has arranged the different community development such as 609 events as outreach enhancement, which is three times higher than last year.

He said that the university statutory bodies had approved the students council that would enhance the students’ participation to move the university towards progress.

He said that the University is not only well recognized in the country but also across the globe due to its decent works. He said that it is the only institution in the country which has found place in the top 100 universities in the subject category worldwide.

