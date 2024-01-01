BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
President for taking steps towards stopping genocide in Gaza

Recorder Report Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take urgent steps for stopping genocide in Gaza and work for just and lasting peace in Palestine. In his message on the beginning of New Year, 2024, the president also extend led his heartfelt felicitations to the entire Pakistani nation, the Muslim Ummah and the international community.

“As we bid farewell to the passing year and welcome the dawn of a New Year, I pray to Allah Almighty that may the coming year bring prosperity, political and economic stability for Pakistan as well as the entire world,” he said.

At the beginning of the New Year, he added that we should not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine who continue to face the brutal and barbaric attacks at the hands of the Israeli forces.

“I urge the international community to take urgent steps for stopping genocide in Gaza and work for just and lasting peace in Palestine,” he said.

Similarly, he added that his thoughts are with the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, who have been enduring atrocities and the longest siege by the Indian Occupation Forces. “It is essential that the international community should take practical measures to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the UN resolutions to promote global peace and security,” Dr Alvi said. He also prayed for the entire Muslim ummah to foster unity and harmony, and work collectively to address the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

“As we envision a prosperous future, I wish for economic development, interfaith harmony, forgiveness, tolerance and mutual respect in Pakistan.

May 2024 be a year of positive transformations, not only for Pakistan but for the entire global community,” he said. “Let us welcome the coming year with the hope and determination to build a world where there are no conflicts and wars and where justice, peace, prosperity and compassion prevail,” he added.

