Singapore economy grows 1.2pc in 2023: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy avoided a recession and expanded 1.2 percent in 2023, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Sunday, warning however that geopolitical risks will weigh on next year’s growth.

The affluent city-state’s economic performance is often seen as a barometer of the global environment because of its reliance on international trade.

“We made 1.2 percent growth this year, avoiding a recession,” Lee said in his New Year’s message.

For next year, growth is projected to come in at 1.0-3.0 percent “but much will depend on the external environment,” he added, pointing to the continuing war in Ukraine and Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

The economy has been hurt by softer global demand for its exports, with the return of air travel after the Covid-19 pandemic boosting domestic growth.

“For some years to come, we must expect the external environment to be less favourable to our security and prosperity. Geopolitical uncertainties will continue weighing on the global economy,” he said.

“In our own region, there are tensions and risks over rival claims in the South China Sea, and because of the cross-Strait situation. These can affect confidence in the region, and hence our growth.”

Maritime tensions have risen recently in the sea after China and the Philippines traded blame for a series of incidents in the area, including a collision between their vessels.

Lee also cited climate change as another challenge for the low-lying island-state. “We are already feeling its effects,” he warned.