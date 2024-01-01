PSCA Annual Performance-2023: 27.5m calls received; 2.5m cases generated

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has issued annual Performance statistics for 2023.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received more than 27.5 million calls, and 2.5 million cases are with genuine concerns, and the dispatch control center generated cases for further action. 20 million calls were considered irrelevant.

The Electronic Data Analysis Center provided 4,600 audio & video electronic evidences to police investigation officers. Virtual Patrolling Officers took immediate action on more than 1,500 suspicious persons and activities with the help of Safe City cameras.

The PSCA Lost and Found Center contributed to recovery of more than 1,000 vehicles including motorbikes, cars, and auto-rickshaws which were handed over to the owners.

The Media Management Center reported more than 2,500 social media pages to LEAs. Moreover, PSCA media center continued more than 2600 campaign messages regarding driving license, women safety app, road safety, efficient use of 15 emergency helpline, and other issues on official social media pages. PSCA also played a vital role in securing religious rituals such as Urs of Syed Ali Hajvery and Chehlum congregations.

PSCA is determined to extend its services and cooperation with LEAs, and all others in need, whenever required. Citizens are requested to contact 15 help lines in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city.

