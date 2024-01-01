BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-01

PSCA Annual Performance-2023: 27.5m calls received; 2.5m cases generated

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has issued annual Performance statistics for 2023. The 15 Emergency Helpline...
Recorder Report Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has issued annual Performance statistics for 2023.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received more than 27.5 million calls, and 2.5 million cases are with genuine concerns, and the dispatch control center generated cases for further action. 20 million calls were considered irrelevant.

The Electronic Data Analysis Center provided 4,600 audio & video electronic evidences to police investigation officers. Virtual Patrolling Officers took immediate action on more than 1,500 suspicious persons and activities with the help of Safe City cameras.

The PSCA Lost and Found Center contributed to recovery of more than 1,000 vehicles including motorbikes, cars, and auto-rickshaws which were handed over to the owners.

The Media Management Center reported more than 2,500 social media pages to LEAs. Moreover, PSCA media center continued more than 2600 campaign messages regarding driving license, women safety app, road safety, efficient use of 15 emergency helpline, and other issues on official social media pages. PSCA also played a vital role in securing religious rituals such as Urs of Syed Ali Hajvery and Chehlum congregations.

PSCA is determined to extend its services and cooperation with LEAs, and all others in need, whenever required. Citizens are requested to contact 15 help lines in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSCA Punjab Safe Cities Authority PSCA Annual Performance 2023

Comments

1000 characters

PSCA Annual Performance-2023: 27.5m calls received; 2.5m cases generated

Performance of Shamshad better than Dar’s, says noted economist

US strikes kill 10 Houthis attacking ship in Red Sea

WWF, WPPF: SRB exceeds target

Suki Kinari hydel project: Delay in power evacuation to attract LDs, govt warned

Idea of establishment of ‘industrial’ park on PSM land under CPEC hailed

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project hits snags

Rs60m approved for KP Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority

SIFC wants to know if Aramco’s interest in refinery project persists

‘Implementation of ATIR’s orders’: President rejects appeal of LTO Islamabad

ECP starts receiving appeals against acceptance, rejection of election nominations

Read more stories