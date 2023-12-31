BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Warner set for Sydney farewell as Australia name unchanged squad

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2023 11:21am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

David Warner has been given the hometown farewell from Test cricket he craved after the opening batsman was named in an unchanged Australia line-up for the third and final Test against Pakistan in Sydney next week.

Warner said in June he wanted to call time on his 12-year Test career at the Sydney Cricket Ground and, with the Australians holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the 37-year-old has been granted his wish.

“The National Selection Panel have retained the same squad from Melbourne to Sydney as we look to clean sweep the Test series,” chief selector George Bailey said.

“We look forward to celebrating David Warner’s final Test match and his incredible career at his home ground.”

Sydneysider Warner went into the current series with question marks over his form due to a lack of Test runs, but a rapidfire 164 in the first innings of the opening Test in Perth erased any doubts over his position in the team.

‘Paid his dues’: Australia’s Khawaja goes in to bat for embattled Warner

Australia won that Test by 360 runs before Pat Cummins put on a man-of-the-match performance to seal the second Test in Melbourne last week, the captain taking 10 wickets as Pakistan lost by 79 runs in four days.

The series win was the fourth in a row at home for the Australians, who have won 10 Tests out of 12 since Cummins took over as captain ahead of the 2021-22 Ashes series.

Pakistan will go into the meeting at the Sydney Cricket Ground looking for their first Test win in Australia for nearly three decades.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

David Warner Sydney Cricket Ground Pat Cummins Pakistan vs australia test

Comments

1000 characters

Warner set for Sydney farewell as Australia name unchanged squad

Zero-rated industrial consumers: Auto sector opposed to provision of power at ‘special’ rates

Banks’ retail transactions: Q1 share of digital payments soars to 80pc

$382m ‘Karachi Mobility Project’: WB rates implementation progress as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

Scrutiny of nomination papers ends

Non-filers: FBR to initiate punitive actions next month: chairman

Netanyahu says Israel must control Gaza's border with Egypt, war to last months

Corruption case: NAB granted six-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

Section 5 of MPO: IHC defines how detention orders can be passed

Atif Ikram elected FPCCI president

IK’s assets increased by Rs277m in 5 years

Read more stories