IBO in Mir Ali: Five terrorists including commander Khuray killed: ISPR

Nuzhat Nazar Published 31 Dec, 2023 03:04am

ISLAMABAD: Five terrorists, including a terrorist commander Rahzaib aka Khuray, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of district North Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists on December 29.

Dera Ismail Khan: 25 troops martyred, 27 terrorists killed

“During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, five terrorists, including terrorist commander Rahzaib aka Khuray, were sent to hell,” the ISPR stated.

The killed terrorists, according to the statement, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians. “Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation,” the ISPR added. It said locals of the area appreciated the operation.

