Pak-Afghan businessmen agree to organise global trade expo at Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A meeting of leading businessmen and stakeholders of Pak-Afghan trade have agreed over holding of an international Trade Expo in Peshawar in the initial months of 2024.

The meeting organized by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at Area Study Center Peshawar University was held as a pre-conference on Pak-Afghan International Expo. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam was chief guest on the occasion and attended the meeting virtually.

Leading businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan who attended the meeting included Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Coordinator FPCCI KP, Sartaj Khan, Chairman TDAP, Nauman Bashir, VP PAJCCI, Shujah Muhammad, Director PAJCCI, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Ex. SVP SCCI, Engr Manzoor Elahi.

Those who represented Afghanistan included Counsel General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah, Trade Attaché, Waheedullah Himmat, Ex. Deputy Attache Trade, Dr. Hameedullah Fazal Khel and others.

Participants of the meeting held threadbare discussion on issues pertaining to Pak-Afghan trade and agreed over taking measures for promotion of commerce in the region for the benefit of thousands of people on both sides of the divide.

They also agreed in principle that an international Pak-Afghan International Expo should be held in Peshawar in the coming months of 2024 wherein products of both the counties should be displayed besides holding discussion among the stakeholders for promotion of trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator PAJCCI, Ziaul-Haq Sarhadi appreciated the efforts of FPCCI for holding the conference on the important issue of Pak-Afghan trade. He said Pak-Afghan trade is a big source of livelihood for thousands of families in both the countries and it should be linked with politics.

Zia also thanked Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali for sparing time for the meeting and expressed the hope that suggestions made by participants would be given due consideration. He also mentioned some hurdles in smooth sailing of trade and suggested creation of a liaison committee consisting members of stakeholders of Pak-Afghan trade from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In this regard, he mentions the Facilitation Committee formed at Torkham border for holding meetings of traders and stakeholders from Pakistan and Afghanistan sides on a monthly basis. Taking part in the discussion, Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah demanded release of stuck up containers of Afghan Transit trade in Karachi port.

Engr Manzoor raised the issue of slow movement in Torkham crossing point, delaying shipment of consignments resulting in financial losses in the shape of detention charges over containers.

The participants also held discussion over bilateral investment opportunities, exchange of businessmen delegations, and facilitation in visa issuance from both sides and reduction in collection of different charges from vehicles carrying Afghanistan bound goods.

Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali in his virtual address lauded the role played by FPCCI and PAJCCI in holding the conference. He also thanked TDAP and Area Study Center for extending cooperation in arranging meetings of businessmen of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Ghulam Ali said the government is giving serious consideration to improvement of commerce and trade and in this connection are taking different steps. He also held out assurance of his full cooperation and support in holding of the international expo in Peshawar.

