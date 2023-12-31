BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Spot rate gains Rs300 per maund

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2023 03:04am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,300 per maund.

Sources in the market told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 per maund to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 18,500 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,000 to 8,500 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

