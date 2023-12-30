FPCCI elections today

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), an apex body of trade chambers, has made all arrangements to hold its election on Saturday (Dec 30) for the year of 2024-25.

Voting will take place for the posts of president and senior vice president. Four vice presidents representing the chamber of commerce and industries from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will also be elected in addition to four vice presidents representing the associations of trade and industry. Voting will start at 9.30 am and continue till 5.30 pm with a break for prayer and lunch from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Nominees of chambers of commerce and industries including women chambers, chamber for small traders, national level associations representing industry, trade and services will cast votes in the annual election of the FPCCI.

Two major groups namely Businessmen Panel (BMP) led by Anjum Nisar and alliance of Businessmen Panel (Progressing) with United Business Group (UBG) led by Iftikhar Ali Malik and S M Naseer are actively participating in the elections. Both the groups – BMP and alliance of BMP (Progressing) with UBG - are claiming being in a comfortable position to get victories in the election of FPCCI.

There is one to one contest for the seat of president. For which from UBG nominated Atif Ikram Sheikh and Muhammad Ali from BMP are in the run.

On Senior Vice President seat, there is two candidates in the run including Saquib Fayyaz of (UBG) and Abdul Ghani (BMP).

Abdul Muhamin Khan from UBG and Muhammad Yahya Memon from BMP are contesting for the seat of vice president from Sindh.

Hafiz Asif Iqbal BMP and Zain Iftikhar UBG are in the run for the slot of vice president from Punjab.

Aun Ali Syed BMP and Akbar Khan of UBG are contesting for the seats of vice presidents from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muhammad Saqib Abbasi BMP and Tariq Mehmood Jadoon UBG are contesting for the seats of vice presidents from Small Traders.

Ms Nadia Waseem BMP and Qurat ul Ain of UBG contusing on Women chambers vice president seat.

Nasir Khan of BMP and Abdul Jabbar A Motiwala on UBG contesting on vice president seat of Baluchistan chamber. Ashfaq Ahmed and Mrs Shamim Ara contesting on vice president seat on federal area.

On four vacant seats of vice presidents of Association Class, Asif Inam, Aman Paracha, Asif Sakhi and Zaki Ejaz of UBG and Muhammad Imran Khan (Tessori), Muffasar Atta Malik, Rafique Suleman and Muhammad Tauqeer Malik of BMP are in fray.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023