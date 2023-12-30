BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-30

Wall Street loses steam on last day of upbeat 2023

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

NEW YORK: US stocks lost momentum on the final trading day of an upbeat year that witnessed the benchmark S&P 500 hover around its all-time high this week on growing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates early next year.

All three indexes were in the red by early afternoon on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses on a decline in megacap stocks.

Some analysts have concerns about how equities will fare heading into 2024 after stellar gains in the last few months of this year, driven by hopes of a dovish Fed stance given cooling inflation.

“Expectations are that investors will lighten up early in the new year,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Some market participants may be trying to get ahead of the selling that could take place at the start of 2024, Stovall added.

The S&P slipped on Friday after coming within a whisker of its all-time closing high reached in January 2022 in the previous session. If it manages to end above that level, it would confirm the index entered a bull market after it hit the bear market closing trough in October 2022.

The three main indexes were on track for both monthly and quarterly advances, as well as double-digit gains in 2023.

The Dow Jones hit a record high on Thursday, while the Nasdaq has outperformed Wall Street peers, rising 43% this year given the artificial intelligence boom and a surge in megacap stocks.

As per CME’s FedWatch tool, the probability of policymakers cutting the Fed funds target rate by 25 basis points in March stood at nearly 74%.

The year 2023 was marked by aggressive Fed rate hikes, which were finally halted in September, the US banking crisis in March, an artificial intelligence stocks boom, the Israel-Hamas war, economic concerns that eventually bolstered the case for policy easing bets, among others.

The information technology, which is set to emerge as the top sectoral gainer in 2023, lagged on Friday with losses of 0.5%.

Nvidia and Meta Platforms, the top annual gainers on the S&P 500, fell 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index, which rallied sharply over the last two months, was down 1.3%.

Investors are winding down for the holiday season. The markets will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, on account of New Year’s Day.

At 12:05 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 132.87 points, or 0.35%, at 37,577.23, the S&P 500 was down 24.42 points, or 0.51%, at 4,758.93, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 112.61 points, or 0.75%, at 14,982.53.

Among corporate movers, Uber Technologies and Lyft lost 2.3% and 4%, respectively, following a report that Nomura downgraded the ride-sharing platforms.

S&P 500 NASDAQ nvidia Dow Jones Industrial Average US interest rates Meta Platforms

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street loses steam on last day of upbeat 2023

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

‘Insecurity’ persists: Q3 business expectations rise 42pc against Q2: Gallup

Forging ST returns of registered taxpayers: FTO directs FBR to take action against hackers

Audit selection process for TY11 was transparent: FBR Member

SBP launches ‘SUNWAI’ portal to address complaints

Beneficial owners of companies: PTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

No gas for industries, CNG stations for 48 hours: SSGC

Alleged violation of laws: Sacked MD of NTC to face disciplinary proceedings

Read more stories