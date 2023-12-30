ICT police claim: Wanted criminal, 14 outlaws arrested in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have claimed to have arrested a wanted member of a snatcher gang and other 14 outlaws during the last 24 hours.

A police official said the city police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) team arrested a wanted member of a former jail bird snatcher gang Kashif Ali involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered mobile phones and motorbikes used in crime from his possession.

The ARDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted Kashif Ali of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatchings, he said.

He said the police team also recovered three snatched mobile phones and motorbike used in the crime from his possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is under way.

Similarly, the capital police also apprehended 14 outlaws including seven professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

The official said that following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the police intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely, Tanveer Abbas and recovered 15 litres of alcohol from his possession.

The Sangjani police team arrested two accused namely, Muhammad Faizan and Umair Shoukat involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested two accused namely, Muhammad Aqib and Noman Ilyas and recovered 410 grams of heroin and one 30-bore pistol from their possession. The Humak police arrested an accused namely, Muhammad Sarwar and recovered 519 grams of heroin from his possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely, Muhammad Hassan and recovered 510 gram hashish from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested seven professional beggars.

