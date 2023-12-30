Mehmood Booti dump site to be transformed into urban forest

LAHORE: To move towards sustainable development and improve the environment in the provincial capital, the Lahore West Management Company (LWMC) has decided to transform the Mehmood Booti Dump site into an urban forest and solar park.

The decision was taken during a LWMC Board of Directors meeting on Friday which was chaired by LWMC Chairman Sardar Aslam Warraich. The Board members, including Bilal Zulfiqar, Mian Basharat Ali, Muhammad Saleem and Sobia Bhatti, participated in the meeting along with LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, Deputy CEO Fahd Mehmood and heads of all departments.

The board took the initiative to provide the residents of Lahore with a clean and sustainable environment. The project will be launched in collaboration with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and it will be a zero-cost project through carbon credits.

While appreciating the initiative to provide the residents with a cleaner environment, the Chairman said the LWMC is actively working to clean up Lahore by dumping waste at the landfill site in Lakhodair under a systematic mechanism. He also acknowledged the efforts of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and praised his road cleaning initiative.

“The LWMC workers and officers are dynamically involved in fieldwork during all shifts, striving to enhance cleanliness facilities for urban dwellers,” he added.

On this occasion, Warraich urged citizens to cooperate with the LWMC in waste management and dispose of garbage responsibly, adding that the LWMC is committed to fostering a clean and green environment for the residents, and citizens are encouraged to partner in this initiative for a cleaner future.

During the meeting, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din briefed the board members on the company's plans.

