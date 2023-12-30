2,000 food points on violations of laws closed

LAHORE: Stepping up to safeguard public health, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in 2023 launched a strict inspection campaign, scrutinizing over 584,000 food points across the province and shutting down over 2,000 such food points on violations of the food laws.

This relentless drive marked a significant year in ensuring food safety and hygiene for millions of Punjabis. “The sheer number of inspections speaks volumes about our commitment to protecting consumer health,” stated Asim Javed, Director-General of the PFA. “From bustling restaurants to neighbourhood street vendors, our inspectors left no stone unturned in upholding food safety standards.”

He further stated that fines were imposed over 68,267 food points while cases were lodged against 630 different points on serious violations. The Authority also wasted over 1,584,000 litres of adulterated or unhygienic milk, over 118,000 kilograms of rotten meat, over 67,000 litres of rancid oil and 74,000 adulated spices.

Similarly, over 16,000 lentils and vegetables irrigated with sewage water spreading over 143 acres were also wasted during the year. The food safety teams also wasted over 32,000 litres of unhygienic water, 1300 kilograms of ketchup, 25,000 of sweets, 10,000 kilograms of honey and over 2,000 kilograms of unhygienic nimko.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had set up a stall to educate the public about nutrition awareness to help improving the body’s resistance power against different diseases.

