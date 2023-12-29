BAFL 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.92%)
Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials lead

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.26% at 10,654.16
Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.26% at 10,654.16, snapping two consecutive weeks of losses.

The country’s key inflation rate in December accelerated to 4% from 3.4% in November, the statistics department said on Friday.

LOLC Finance and LOLC Holdings were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 6.8% and 2.2%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end marginally higher as communication services, financials lead

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 29.2 million shares from 26.7 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 642.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2 million) from 471.6 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 62.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 601.2 million rupees, the data showed.

