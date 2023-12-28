BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
Sri Lanka shares end marginally higher as communication services, financials lead

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.2% at 10,626.56
Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 05:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in communication services and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.2% at 10,626.56.

Sri Lanka Telecom and Ceylinco Insurance were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 2.2% and 4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 26.7 million shares from 112.7 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end flat amid sluggish trading

The equity market’s turnover fell to 471.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.5 million) from 1.06 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 57 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 417 million rupees, the data showed.

