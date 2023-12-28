Sri Lanka shares end marginally higher as communication services, financials lead

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in communication services and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.2% at 10,626.56.

Sri Lanka Telecom and Ceylinco Insurance were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 2.2% and 4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 26.7 million shares from 112.7 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 471.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.5 million) from 1.06 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 57 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 417 million rupees, the data showed.