BAFL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
BIPL 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.83%)
BOP 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
DFML 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
DGKC 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.53%)
FABL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
HBL 111.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
KEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.97%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
OGDC 113.01 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.36%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.2%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.62%)
PIOC 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.6%)
PPL 115.40 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.5%)
PRL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.98%)
SSGC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.18%)
TRG 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,403 Increased By 44.9 (0.71%)
BR30 22,800 Increased By 251.5 (1.12%)
KSE100 62,404 Increased By 351.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 20,778 Increased By 100.8 (0.49%)
Tokyo’s Nikkei index soars 28.2% in 2023

AFP Published December 29, 2023 Updated December 29, 2023 12:26pm

TOKYO: Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 28.2 percent in 2023, its best yearly performance in a decade.

The Nikkei closed down 0.22 percent, or 75.45 points, at 33,464.17 on Friday, the final trading day of the year ahead of a lengthy New Year’s holiday break.

“Warren Buffett’s comments triggered a reappraisal of Japanese equities” in 2023, senior market analyst Masayuki Doshida of Rakuten Securities said, referring to the US billionaire investor.

Buffett told local media in April that he intended to buy additional Japanese stocks, with his Berkshire Hathaway then acquiring shares in five major Japanese trading firms.

Tokyo shares close lower

“The Nikkei index regained its upward momentum on the back of expectations for structural reforms in domestic companies, a boost to the economy from inbound tourism and the outlook for continued monetary easing policy,” Doshida added.

In 2013, the Nikkei index surged 56.7 percent on the back of a weaker yen and the “Abenomics” economic policy of then prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Tokyo stocks

