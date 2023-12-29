Medical colleges: Punjab replaces traditional viva voce exam with OSVE

LAHORE: The Academic Council and Boards of Studies of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), which met here Thursday with Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair, accorded approval to change current practical examination system in medical colleges from traditional viva voce exam to Objective Structured Viva Examination (OSVE).

Now the oral/practical/clinical examination will be conducted through OSPE (Objective Structured Practical Examination), OSCE (Objective Structured Clinical Examination) and OSVE (Objective Structured Viva Examination).

The OSVE has been introduced as a reliable approach to assess the students especially for their concept understanding and professional expression. The UHS has introduced the test format based on a circuit of ‘stations’. At each station, a specific learning objective is tested. OSPE and OSCE were previously being used. However, OSVE is being used for the first time in Pakistan. OSVE is employed successfully for assessment in other countries already.

It was decided that under the new modular curriculum of the university, first professional MBBS candidates will be assessed through 12 observed stations in practical exam of each subject from this year onwards. Out of these 12 stations, 7 will be reserved for OSPE, 3 for OSCE, and 2 for OSVE. Each station will have external examiners, and during the exams, medical students’ own teachers will not be present as internal examiners.

Moreover, it was decided that for promotion to Third Year MBBS, students must also pass Islamyat/Ethics and Pakistan Studies subjects in the Second Professional examinations. Previously, students could be promoted to third year without passing these subjects. Now, even if a student fails in these subjects, they will have to repeat the year. In the meeting, approval was also given to implement the semester system in nursing and allied health degree programmes from the session 2023-24.

Heads and representatives of affiliated institutions and colleges participated in the meeting.

