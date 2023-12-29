Cardiac emergencies: CM allocates Rs300m for AED equipment in 800 ambulances

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Emergency Services Academy Thokar Niaz Baig Thursday, partaking in the passing-out parade ceremony for the rescuers and also announced funds of Rs300 million for Automated External Defibrillator (AED) equipment in 800 ambulances to enhance cardiac emergency response.

Observing their emergency response, the CM witnessed impeccable rescue drills, including swimming training, equipment inspections and a symbolic descent from a fire tower with the national flag. He inspected the rescuers’ parade and awarded shields and prizes to those excelling in the training, emphasizing the significance of life-saving skills.

Director General Emergency Services Academy, Dr Rizwan Naseer, administered the oath to the rescuers.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM underscored the importance of the AED equipment, stating, “Life is more important than Rs300 million AED equipment.” Commending the internationally recognized training provided at the academy, he urged the youth to take pride in their qualification.

Highlighting the efficiency of Rescue 1122, he mentioned the deployment of 800 modern ambulances across Punjab, equipped with advanced medical facilities, including ventilators.

The CM also paid a surprise visit to the facilitation centre of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore where visiting students were found perturbed as a significant number of staff was absent just before the break.

The CM also noticed multiple counters unmanned, leaving students frustrated. He interacted with students, who raised complaints about the absence of staff, adding that the counters were empty even before the break.

Expressing his concern, the CM Naqvi emphasized that the online availability of BISE’s services would spare students the need to physically visit the office.

Taking serious note of the staff’s absence during office hours, the CM ordered the immediate transfer of all the officials. He also mandated the transition of all facilities for students into an online format within seven days.

Moreover, the final stages of upgrading Mayo Hospital’s emergency block were inspected by the CM Naqvi.

During his visit, he assessed the finishing touches and ongoing construction activities. He announced the opening of the upgraded emergency block in early January, expressing appreciation for the high quality of the construction work.

