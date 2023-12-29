KATI, STEVTA form body to provide training to students

KARACHI: To address the shortage of skilled manpower in the industry and align vocational training with industry needs, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) have collaboratively formed a committee.

The committee aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and provide vocational training to students in line with industry requirements.

At a luncheon meeting with STEVTA Managing Director Munawar Ali Mithani, President KATI Nighat Awan highlighted the significance of modernizing curricula in vocational training institutes.

She emphasised the need for curricula based on modern sciences to ensure that students are adequately equipped with skills that align with industry demands.

Awan pointed out the challenge of outdated syllabuses contributing to employment problem in the industry, where students often need internships to gain practical experience.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Senior Vice President of KATI Muslim Mohamedi, Chairman of the Standing Committee Salimuddin, former president Masood Naqi, Ehtesham Uddin, Junaid Naqi, Maheen Salman and others were also present.

President Nighat Awan stressed the importance of vocational training, particularly in the present economic crisis, emphasising that professionally trained individuals could play a crucial role in helping the industry overcome difficulties. She urged vocational training institutes to adapt and innovate to meet contemporary industry needs.

The joint committee, formed by KATI and STEVTA, will work towards promoting collaboration with industry and academia to enhance vocational training.

The committee aims to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements, ensuring that students are adequately skilled and industry ready upon completion of their training.

STEVTA Managing Director Munawar Ali Mithani expressed gratitude for KATI’s support and highlighted the need for Institute Management Committees (IMC) across industrial areas in line with government policy.

These committees, led by industrialists, would play a pivotal role in preparing professionals to meet industry needs and contribute to economic improvement.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan emphasised the importance of collaboration between industry and vocational training centers, highlighting their potential to positively impact the country’s destiny.

Senior Vice President KATI Muslim Mohamedi acknowledged the challenges faced by students in securing internships and called for a joint strategy between KATI and STEVTA to enhance opportunities.

During the event, Chairman of the Standing Committee Salimuddin, Masood Naqi, Maheen Salman, Junaid Naqi and Ehtesham Uddin also highlighted the importance of professional training.

