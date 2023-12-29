BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-29

Asian currencies rise on US rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

BENGALURU: Most Asian emerging market stocks rose on Thursday, while the Taiwanese dollar and the South Korean won led modest gains in the region’s currencies, as growing bets of US interest rate cuts further boosted investors’ risk appetite.

Shares in Singapore jumped 1.5% to hit their highest level since Oct 12. Equities in Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Seoul added between 0.2% and 1.1%.

In currency markets, the Taiwanese dollar strengthened 0.6%, hitting its highest level since June 16 and was on track to record its biggest quarterly gain since March 2017. The South Korean won also added 0.5%.

Thailand’s baht strengthened 0.4% to hit its highest level since July 31. It is also in track to record its biggest quarterly jump in five quarters. Equities in Bangkok advanced 0.4%.

Emerging Asian assets have been gaining ground heading into the year-end as the greenback tumbles to multi-month lows.

Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said he expected emerging market currencies would perform “quite well” in 2024 due to further weakness in the dollar because the US economy could enter a recession around the second quarter, leading to at least six to seven rate cuts.

However, he added that fears of a recession could trigger a sell-off across emerging market assets, and they could underperform in the near term during periods of risk aversion.

Investor focus remains on the timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with markets pricing in a 89% chance of a cut in March 2024, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said he was not sure if the recent rally in Asian emerging markets currencies would last for long in the new year.

US economy Asian currencies South Korean won US interest rate Taiwanese dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Asian currencies rise on US rate cut hopes

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Army commits to offering support for elections

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Anti-polio drive: PM seeks Ulema’s help

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Read more stories