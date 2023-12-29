Tokyo shares close lower

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors locked in profits and the yen drifted higher. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.42 percent, or 141.62 points, to end at 33,539.62, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.14 percent, or 3.38 points, to 2,362.02.

“The yen strengthened to the lower 141-level as US interest rates fell, and profit-taking was dominant in high-priced shares,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The dollar stood at 141.15 yen, compared with 141.81 yen in New York and 142.61 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Separately, the right to claim dividends for many shares expired and drove down the overall market.

Traders also eyed US jobs data that is scheduled to be released next week.

Among major shares, semiconductors-linked shares were lower, with Advantest tumbling 2.22 percent to 4,797 yen and Tokyo Electron falling 0.60 percent to 25,465 yen. Toyota dropped 1.04 percent to 2,556 yen while Nissan slid 0.21 percent to 551.7 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 0.72 percent to 35,530 yen.