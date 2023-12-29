KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 98,195 tonnes of cargo comprising 33,077 tonnes of import cargo and 65,118 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 33,077 comprised of 27,801 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 5,276 tonnes of Urea.

The total export Cargo of 65,118 comprised of 50,595 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 225 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,150 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,148 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8115 containers comprising of 3124 containers import and 4991 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 448 of 20’s and 765 of 40’s loaded while 66 of 20’s and 540 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 858 of 20’s and 1132 of 40’s loaded containers while 19 of 20’s and 925 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Express Rome, Anna Barbara, Safeen Prime and Lucky Chem berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, GSL Elizabeth, Apl Antwerp, Ever Useful and Virgo Phoenix sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT TRUST

Cargo through put during last 24 hours stood at 139,228 tonnes, comprising 87,433 tonnes imports cargo and 51,795 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,653 Containers (733 TEUs Imports and 1,920 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier Epos & another ship Vancour carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT and QICT on Thursday, 28thDecember, while two more container ships Maersk Breezy and Myny are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, December 29, 2023.

