BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-29

Copper, Aluminium retreat on profit-taking

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

LONDON: Copper prices retreated from the highest in nearly five months on Thursday as investors locked in profits from a rally ahead of year-end.

Aluminium also pulled back after a fresh build-up of inventories, highlighting potential oversupply. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7% to $8,629 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, erasing gains after touching $8,716, its highest since Aug. 1.

“Copper has gone a long way over the past few sessions, so it looks like a bit of profit taking. There are still a few worries about Chinese growth and the property sector,” said broker Robert Montefusco at Sucden Financial.

LME copper has gained 10% since hitting an 11-month low of $7,856 on Oct. 23. The losses were cushioned by a weaker dollar index and gains in equity markets amid optimism about expected US interest rate cuts next year, Montefusco added.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies. “The short-term macro sentiment is bullish, and the low inventory on the spot side will last longer than expected, which will easily support the price,” said Huatai Futures in a report. Copper inventories on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were last at 165,050 tons, the lowest since Sept. 25.

LME aluminium lost 0.9% in official activity to $2,366 a ton after a rise in LME inventories, which hit six-month highs, having gained 24% over the past two weeks.

Aluminium prices touched an eight-month peak on Wednesday on technical buying and supply concerns. LME nickel gave up 0.7% to $16,825 a ton after LME inventories rose to the highest levels since July 2022.

LME zinc slipped 0.3% to $2,635 a ton, tin dipped 0.1% to $25,625 while lead eased 0.2% to $2,082.50. On a yearly basis, LME nickel was headed for its steepest loss since 2008, down 43.4% so far this year, on oversupply pressure.

